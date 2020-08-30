Martinez (hand) underwent X-rays that came back negative, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Martinez was hit by a pitch on his left hand that forced him out of Sunday's contest, but he appears to have avoided a major injury. Manager Ron Roenicke said after the game that he's currently day-to-day.
