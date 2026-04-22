Red Sox's Jack Anderson: Heading back to Worcester
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox will option Anderson to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.
Anderson has made three appearances since being called up from Worcester on April 14, giving up three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six batters over eight innings. Despite his encouraging performance, he'll be sent back to the minors in favor of Eduardo Rivera, who will presumably replace Anderson as a long-relief option.