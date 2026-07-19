Red Sox's Jahmai Jones: Makes immediate contribution

Jones started in left field and went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Rays.

Jones made his first start since being acquired from the Tigers and knocked a two-run homer in the second inning that wiped out an early Tampa Bay lead. That was his lone plate appearance, as Jarren Duran pinch hit for him in the fourth inning, when the Rays replaced lefty starter Ian Seymour with right-handed reliever Kevin Kelly. Jones has a career .189 batting average against right-handers during his MLB career.