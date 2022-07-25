Downs is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Guardians, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Downs will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 with eight strikeouts in the weekend series versus the Blue Jays. Bobby Dalbec will take over at third base and bat seventh versus Cleveland.
