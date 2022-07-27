Downs isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Downs went 0-for-11 with eight strikeouts over three games following the All-Star break and will retreat to the bench for a third consecutive matchup. Yolmer Sanchez is starting at the keystone and batting ninth.
