Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Downs started just one of the last five games and will lose his spot on the active roster after Christian Arroyo (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Downs was called up by the Red Sox in early July and hit .171 with a homer, a double, four runs and four RBI over 13 games since then.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: On bench Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Not starting Monday•
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Starts at third for Devers•
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Connects for first MLB homer•
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Remains starter at second base•
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Fills in for injured Story•