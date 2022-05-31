Downs (side) started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with two walks, two runs and his eighth stolen base of the season Sunday in Triple-A Worcester's 10-2 win over Lehigh Valley. He also reached base on a hit by pitch.

Downs was back in the lineup for the first time in a week after he had been sidelined with side discomfort. After playing a full nine innings to close out the weekend, Downs is seemingly back to 100 percent health. The 23-year-old has endured a rough go of things in his return to Worcester this season, as he's managed a modest .743 OPS across 159 plate appearances.