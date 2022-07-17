Downs started at second base and 0-for-3 in Saturday's 14-1 loss to the Yankees.

The Red Sox placed Trevor Story (hand) on the injured list Saturday, and it looks like Downs will man second base until Story or Christian Arroyo (groin) return. Story's IL placement is backdated to Wednesday, meaning he's eligible to return the second game after the All-Star break; Arroyo can return the first game after the break. Downs is 3-for-22 with 11 strikeouts over the first eight games of his major-league career.