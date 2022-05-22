Downs experienced discomfort in his side and was removed from Triple-A Worcester's game Saturday, Katie Morrison of MassLive.com reports.

The decision to remove Downs is seen as precautionary. "I think he said it was more on a play in the field that he felt it a little bit more," Worcester manager Chad Tracy said. "He was a little concerned about swinging and not making it worse. So much like [Refsnyder] yesterday...we have plenty of guys that are available and ready to go." Downs is batting .212/.325/.417 with seven home runs, 13 RBI and 27 runs scored for the WooSox.