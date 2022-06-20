The Red Sox recalled Downs from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
Downs was a big enough prospect to be a key part of the return in the trade which sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers prior to the 2020 season, but he's had a difficult time at the plate for his new organization. After hitting .190/.272/.333 in 99 Triple-A games last season, he's managed a .180/.297/.397 line in 53 games at that level in 2022. His strikeout rate was north of 30 percent in both seasons. There's potential for an interesting power-speed combo here, as he homered 25 times and stole 29 bases in 152 games since the start of last year, but he'll need to make far more contact if he's to be a viable major-league regular.
