Downs started at third base and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Downs filled in for the injured Rafael Devers, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a hamstring injury. He and Bobby Dalbec are the most likely fill-ins at the hot corner without Devers, who the Red Sox expect to return when eligible, per Betelhem Ashame of MLB.com. The Devers transaction plus one involving Enrique Hernandez (hip), who was transferred to the 60-day injured list, means Downs could be up with the team indefinitely. Downs is batting .156/.176/.281 over 11 games.