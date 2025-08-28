Slaten (shoulder) is expected to be activated ahead of Thursday's series finale in Baltimore, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Slaten hasn't pitched in the majors since late May when he was placed on the injured list with what was initially described as right shoulder inflammation. He later learned that his transverse process (a bony projection) was pressing against nerves and causing soreness. When healthy, Slaten has posted a 3.47 ERA with four holds, three saves and a .171 batting average against in 24 outings.