Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Slaten (shoulder) probably won't require another rehab appearance, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Slaten has made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Worcester, yielding just one unearned run with a 5:1 K:BB over three innings. The Red Sox did not activate Slaten from the 60-day injured list prior to Monday's game in Baltimore but Slaten could be back as soon as Tuesday. He's been shelved since late May with right shoulder inflammation.