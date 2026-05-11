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Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Fires scoreless frame
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RotoWire Staff
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Slaten struck out one over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Rays.
Slaten made his first appearance since being activated off the injured list Saturday. The right-hander had dealt with an oblique that kept him sidelined since April 4. Slaten rejoins the back end of Boston's bullpen.