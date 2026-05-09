Red Sox's Justin Slaten: Poised for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaten (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday or Sunday, MLB.com reports.
Slaten made two strong rehab appearances for Triple-A Worcester and was seemingly available to be activated Friday after Boston optioned Jake Bennett following his start Thursday. Instead, the team recalled Jack Anderson for Friday's game against the Rays. "I think you'll see Slaten this weekend at some point active," interim manager Chad Tracy told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com before Friday's game. The manager believed that Anderson could provide length if needed. Slaten, who hasn't pitched since April 8, recently threw for the WooSox on Wednesday.
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