Slaten allowed two runs on two hits and one walk over a third of an inning in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.

Slaten entered with Boston up a run and loaded the bases before getting the hook (10 pitches, four strikes). He was replaced by Steven Matz, who allowed a two of those inherited runners to score. Slaten was expected to be a bullpen asset when the Red Sox activated him from the injured list in late August, but the right-hander has been pummeled in six outings. Slaten has allowed seven runs on 12 hits and two walks over 5.1 innings.