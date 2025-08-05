Slaten (shoulder) threw off the mound at Fenway Park on Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Slaten looked to be throwing at full effort in what was his first time tossing from the bump since he landed on the injured list in early June with right shoulder inflammation. The righty will surely require some rehab appearance before being activated, and it's not clear when he might be ready for those, but he's trending in a positive direction.