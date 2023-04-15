Jansen picked up the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Angels, allowing one hit and striking out three during a scoreless ninth inning.

Jansen came on with a two-run lead and struck out Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani before surrendering a two-out single to Anthony Rendon. The veteran right-hander proceeded to strikeout Hunter Renfroe to end the game and earned his third save of the season. Jansen has allowed zero runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven through four appearances.