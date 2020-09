Plawecki (hand) is batting fifth as the designated hitter Friday at Tampa Bay, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 29-year-old had X-rays on his right hand come back negative after being hit by a pitch last weekend, and he'll return to action against the Rays. Plawecki has a .354/.404/.500 slash line with one homer, four doubles and 11 RBI in 52 plate appearances this season.