Plawecki went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Mets.

Getting the start behind the plate against his former club, Plawecki took full advantage of the opportunity. Christian Vazquez is locked in as Boston's starting catcher, but Plawecki seems well ahead of Jonathan Lucroy on the depth chart and could see a couple starts a week this season as Vazquez's primary backup.