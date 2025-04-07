Campbell is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest against the Blue Jays.
Campbell had started each of the Red Sox's first 10 games this season, including both legs of a doubleheader Sunday, so he will receive a well-earned day off Monday. David Hamilton is handling second base in the series opener versus Toronto.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Steals first career base•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Smacks second homer•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Inks eight-year contract extension•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: In contract talks•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Blasts first major-league home run•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Batting sixth in MLB debut•