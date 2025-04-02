The Red Sox signed Campbell to an eight-year, $60 million contract extension with club options for 2033 and 2034 on Wednesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe says the 2033 option is for $19 million and the 2034 option is worth $21 million, so the total value of the deal could reach an even $100 million. The Red Sox locked up Garrett Crochet on a long-term contract earlier this week and now have signed one of their young position players to a contract extension. Campbell, 22, is off to a great start in his major-league career, going 6-for-16 with one home run and a 5:4 K:BB.