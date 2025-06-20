Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Officially optioned
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox optioned Campbell to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Campbell has been slumping at the plate and struggling in the field recently, and Boston will send him down to Triple-A to get back on track. In his last 30 MLB games, Campbell slashed .176/.270/.231 with a 28.8 percent strikeout rate. His spot on the active roster goes to Wilyer Abreu (oblique), who is coming off the injured list.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Will be demoted to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Taking seat Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: First crack at DH gig•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Raps double in loss•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: First base experiment tabled•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Moved down to nine spot•