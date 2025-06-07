Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Bullpen pushed back
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford (knee) experienced more wrist pain and will have his bullpen session moved to next week, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Crawford is rehabbing from a knee injury but more recently had wrist pain emerge. Testing didn't reveal structural damage, and he was originally scheduled to throw at some point during the team's weekend series against the Yankees.
