Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Crawford will undergo right wrist surgery that will "most likely" keep the pitcher out for the remainder of the season, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Crawford began the season on the injured list with a right knee injury that first cropped up over the winter. However, it's Crawford's wrist that's been the bigger issue over the last few weeks, and the decision has been made to have surgery. The specific nature of the operation isn't clear, but the team should have more details on Crawford's status after surgery.