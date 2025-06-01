Crawford (knee) is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, MLB.com reports.
Crawford, who threw a four-inning live batting practice session Saturday, will move on to a multi-start rehab assignment. He could be back by mid-June -- with Tanner Houck (elbow) right behind him -- at which point the Red Sox will have some decisions to make. Existing rotation members, Brayan Bello (6.11 ERA in last four starts) and Lucas Giolito (4.78 in six starts), may be in danger of losing jobs. Additionally, Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins are pitching well.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Slated for three-inning live BP•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Throwing to batters•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Reporting to Fort Myers•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Facing hitters soon•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Throws bullpen•