Crawford's (knee) rehab assignment is being delayed due to wrist pain, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Crawford had been set to make a rehab start this week after recovering from right patellar tendinopathy, but now he has a new injury to contend with. The right-hander will be in Boston on Wednesday to undergo tests.

