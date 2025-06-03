Crawford's (knee) rehab assignment is being delayed due to wrist pain, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Crawford had been set to make a rehab start this week after recovering from right patellar tendinopathy, but now he has a new injury to contend with. The right-hander will be in Boston on Wednesday to undergo tests.
