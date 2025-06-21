Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Suffers setback
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford is shut down from throwing after experiencing continued issues in his right wrist, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Crawford threw a bullpen session Friday but suffered a setback and will head back to Boston to undergo more testing. In the meantime, he'll be shut down from throwing for an undisclosed period. He shouldn't be expected back before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Throws bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Resumes mound work•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Regresses in throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Bullpen pushed back•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Throwing bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Rehab assignment delayed•