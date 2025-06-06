Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Throwing bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Further testing didn't reveal any structural damage on Kutter's (knee/wrist) wrist injury and he'll throw a bullpen sometime this weekend, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reported Friday
Crawford had his rehab assignment delayed due to wrist pain, but the injury doesn't appear to be anything long-term. Crawford is set to throw a bullpen session this weekend and see how his wrist reacts before beginning his rehab assignment. Crawford is recovering from right patellar tendinopathy.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Rehab assignment delayed•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Rehab assignment coming•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Slated for three-inning live BP•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Throwing to batters•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Reporting to Fort Myers•