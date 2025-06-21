Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Throws bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford (knee/wrist) threw a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.
This was the second such session this week for Crawford, who's had multiple setbacks in attempting to go on a rehab assignment. It's unclear what the next steps are for the right-hander. The report estimates a return date of July or August.
