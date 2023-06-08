Crawford (1-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits over three innings against the Guardians. He struck out three and didn't issue a walk.

Crawford, who'd been operating as a reliever since late April, got the spot start with Chris Sale (shoulder) moving to the injured list, and as expected, the right-hander was limited to just 58 pitches (41 strikes). He figures to stick in the rotation moving forward, but his workload will presumably remain restricted for another start or two while he gets stretched back out. Crawford's next outing is projected for a three-game home stand versus the Rockies.