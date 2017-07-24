Red Sox's Kyle Martin: Demoted to Triple-A
Martin was officially optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Martin's demotion clears up a spot on the active roster for prized third-base prospect Rafael Devers, whose contract was formally selected from Triple-A on Moday. During his brief stay with the Red Sox, Martin made two appearances out of the bullpen, giving up one run over 2.1 innings.
