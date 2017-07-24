Martin will be optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.

Martin will be cleared off Boston's active 25-man roster in order to create room for the arrival of top prospect Rafael Devers. Just called up less than a week ago, Martin allowed one run on two hits and two walks over 2.1 innings for Boston.

