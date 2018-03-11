The Red Sox reassigned Martin to their minor-league camp Sunday.

Despite posting an underwhelming 4.36 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 53.2 innings with Triple-A Pawtucket last season, Martin earned his first promotion to the big leagues in July before being optioned back to the minors shortly thereafter and later designated for assignment. Though Martin was given the opportunity to compete for a bullpen gig with the big club in spring training, the absence of a 40-man roster spot was always going to make it difficult for him to break camp with Boston.