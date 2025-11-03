Giolito (elbow) declined the player side of his $19 mutual option for 2026 on Monday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

He'll be paid a $1.5 million buyout instead. It's possible the Red Sox will extend Giolito a one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer, and if that happens, there's a non-zero chance the right-hander accepts it. After missing the 2024 season following internal brace surgery, Giolito had a nice bounce-back 2025 campaign, posting a 3.41 ERA and 121:56 K:BB over 145 frames. However, his season ended in late September with elbow soreness, and while he was cleared of structural damage, the injury could affect his earnings potential this offseason.