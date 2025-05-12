Giolito (1-1) earned the win against the Royals on Sunday, allowing one unearned run on two hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

Giolito threw 59 of 88 pitches for strikes and yielded just one unearned run, which came on his own throwing error in the third inning. The 30-year-old has now delivered two quality starts in three outings and rebounded nicely from Tuesday's six-run loss. He'll carry a 4.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB across 16.1 innings into a home matchup with Atlanta next weekend.