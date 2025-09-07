Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Handed third loss
Giolito (10-3) allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Giolito threw just 53 of 94 pitches for strikes. He struggled in the second inning after an error allowed the Diamondbacks to put together a three-run rally, and that was enough to sink the Red Sox in what ended up being a 5-1 contest. Prior to Saturday, Giolito had allowed just five runs over his previous four starts, covering 25 innings in that span. While he's had a few shaky outings this season, this was just his third loss and his first since July 18 versus the Cubs. The 31-year-old has maintained a 3.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 107:46 K:BB through 130.1 innings over 23 starts. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Yankees.
