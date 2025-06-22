Giolito took a no-decision in Sunday's 9-5 loss at San Francisco, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander survived conceding two unearned runs in the third inning but fumbled away a two-run lead when he allowed solo homers to Casey Schmitt and Mike Yastrzemski in the fifth. Despite the pair of long balls yielded, Giolito continued his solid run of performance, collecting his third consecutive quality start. Since a six-run disaster against Atlanta on May 17, the 30-year-old has been solid, pitching to a 2.87 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB across 31.1 frames. Giolito is currently slated to face the Blue Jays in a home series next weekend.