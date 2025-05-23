Giolito won't pitch Friday, as the second game of Boston's doubleheader against the Orioles was postponed due to rain.
Originally scheduled to pitch Thursday, Giolito will now presumably look to take the mound during Saturday's doubleheader after having his start rained out in back-to-back days. The 30-year-old righty will be looking to get back on track after posting a 7.08 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 20.1 innings across his first four starts.
More News
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Orioles-Red Sox game rained out•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Serves up three homers Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Earns first win•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Roughed up by Rangers•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Encouraging results in season debut•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: All set for Red Sox debut•