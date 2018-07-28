Moreland (knee) will bat cleanup and man first base Saturday against the Twins, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Moreland was held out of the last two games due a left knee issue, but he appears to have returned to health. He's gone just 1-for-12 with a walk and two strikeouts in his career against Saturday's starter for the Twins, Jake Odorizzi.

