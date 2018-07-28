Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Returns from injury
Moreland (knee) will bat cleanup and man first base Saturday against the Twins, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Moreland was held out of the last two games due a left knee issue, but he appears to have returned to health. He's gone just 1-for-12 with a walk and two strikeouts in his career against Saturday's starter for the Twins, Jake Odorizzi.
