Red Sox's Nick Sogard: Activated and optioned

The Red Sox activated Sogard (oblique) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Sogard is healthy again after completing a six-game minor-league rehab assignment following his five-week stint on the shelf due to a right oblique strain, but the Red Sox don't have room for him on the 26-man active roster and will keep him at Worcester so that he can continue playing regularly. While the Red Sox still have several key infielders on the shelf, the quality performances of second baseman Anthony Seigler and shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng in recent weeks has lessened the need for the team to keep Sogard on hand in the big leagues.