Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Sogard will start at third base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Sogard will remain in the lineup for the fourth game in a row and will be making his third start at third base during that stretch. All three of Sogard's starts at the hot corner have come against right-handed pitching, and the 28-year-old may have at least temporarily overtaken the struggling Caleb Durbin as Boston's preferred option at the position. Sogard has three hits in 11 at-bats since being promoted from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, so he has more work to do before cementing himself as an everyday player for a more extended stretch of action.

More News