Sogard will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Since being called up from Triple-A Worcester on Friday after infielder Marcelo Mayer (personal) was placed on the bereavement list in a corresponding move, Sogard has picked up starts in all three games of the series with Toronto. After going 2-for-6 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run in the first two contests of the weekend, Sogard will get the nod at the keystone over David Hamilton and Abraham Toro in Sunday's finale. The Red Sox will likely send an infielder back to the minors once Mayer is likely reinstated Monday, but Sogard could end up sticking around over Hamilton or Nate Eaton, both of whom have minor-league options.