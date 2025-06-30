The Red Sox optioned Sogard to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

After being called up from Triple-A on Friday, Sogard picked up one start at third base and two at the keystone while going a collective 3-for-10 with two doubles, one walk, two runs and one RBI in the Red Sox's three-game series versus Toronto. Despite his ample usage over the weekend, Sogard will end up moving back to the minors while the Red Sox clear a spot on the 26-man roster for Marcelo Mayer (personal), who was reinstated from the bereavement list.