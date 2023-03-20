Boston manager Alex Cora named Mosqueda and Ryan Sherriff as possible replacements for Joely Rodriguez (side) who is expected to open the season on the injured list, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

Mosqueda, an international free agent signed out of Venezuela in 2015, offers intrigue, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. "He throws strikes and has deception," Cora said of the 23-year-old. "Analytics-wise, his stuff is really good. He can go multiple innings, too." Rodriguez was pegged as one of two left-handers for the bullpen, but Boston could opt not to add a replacement lefty and get by with Richard Bleier as the sole southpaw.