Devers went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Mariners.

Both homers came off Chris Flexen, a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the fifth that helped chase the Seattle starter from the game. Devers continues to rake in May, slashing .392/.430/.770 through 18 games on the month with six of his nine home runs on the season, along with 14 runs and 15 RBI.