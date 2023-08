Devers went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Yankees.

Devers singled in each of his first two at-bats before crushing a solo homer in the top of the ninth, which served as the final death blow to New York on the afternoon. It was the third baseman's second consecutive game with three hits and he's now homered in two of his last three contests, racking up five RBI over that stretch to go along with four runs scored.