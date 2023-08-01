The Red Sox activated McGuire (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. He'll start at catcher and bat eighth in Boston's game in Seattle.

Boston waited until shortly after the trade deadline passed to make McGuire's activation official, clearing a spot for him on the roster by designating fellow catcher Jorge Alfaro for assignment. Though he'll immediately re-enter the starting nine in his return to the big club, McGuire is expected to serve as the No. 2 option behind the dish while Connor Wong retains top slotting on the depth chart.