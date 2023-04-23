McGuire (hand) could be available in an emergency Sunday against the Brewers, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 28-year-old took a foul tip to the right hand during Saturday's contest but had X-rays come back negative, and it appears he won't require a stint on the injured list. The Red Sox may try to stay away from McGuire for a day or two, but the team may not need to add a third catcher to the roster since he's still technically available.