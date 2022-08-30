McGuire will start at catcher and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

With the past two weeks, McGuire was on the bench for stretches of two and three straight contests, but he'll be picking up his third consecutive turn behind the dish Tuesday. The playing-time situation at catcher remains a difficult one to predict, but McGuire looks to have the edge over Kevin Plawecki at the moment.